Courtney Love Had The Perfect Reaction To Post Malone Covering Nirvana In A Dress

On yet another Friday night in quarantine, Post Malone gave the homebound a treat, when he performed a live concert of Nirvana songs on YouTube to raise money for the Covid19 Solidarity Response Fund. And following a garage band grooving set, Kurt Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, posted the sweetest note thanking Malone.
The hour-plus concert was streamed live from Posty’s Utah hideaway, and featured Malone screaming Nirvana hits while attired in a house dress Cobain surely would have loved. Cobain often performed in dresses, and famously covered The Face magazine back in the day in a blue dress. It was a sweet detail that fans, and Love, noticed.
Nirvana die-hards were pretty skeptical about Malone’s plan, which he announced via a super vague Instagram on Wednesday. Post, who was born a year after Cobain died, writes songs about wearing Versace boxers and partying like a rock star.
But the minute Malone stepped to the mic, holding a guitar and wearing a ear-to-ear smile, it was clear this tribute came from a place of love. Backed by Blink-182’s Travis Barker on drums, guitarist Nick Mack, and multi-instrumentalist Brian Lee (who also wore a floral dressing gown and has written songs for Malone, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and many more), Malone ripped through a 15-song set, digging deep into Nirvana’s catalog – including a searing cover of "Recess" off Nirvana's first album, Bleach.
At one point, Malone announced that more than 200,000 people were watching the livestream, including one very excited Love. She shared her feelings on Instagram after Malone shouted her out for watching, writing, “GOOSEBUMPS! FUCK YES. Go have a margarita @postmalone. nothing but love from here. Congratulations. 2.6 million bucks for covid 19 relief.”
She also added, presumably in a nod to the dress, “#styledbyme.”
Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic was also in his feelings during the show, tweeting that he was “holding emotions back.”
Hello!!!!!! I love you all!!!! I am holding emotions back the whole show.— Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020
Later Novoselic added that he didn’t think they could play any better.
I don't think these fellows can play any better. They are on fire!!!!— Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) April 24, 2020
Love announced her support for the show earlier in the week on Instagram, sharing a post thanking Malone, and her late husband, writing, “Thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage. Good luck Mr. Malone.”
Thank you @postmalone @who ( worldhealthorganization) & @google who will match 5 million $ in donations . Thank you beloved @coreresponse and the amazing @nhs ( profound to watch this amazing health care system working =🙌 inspiring ) thank you mighty kc for writing these songs with your elegant and monkeyed hands that the kids still want to sing and play and hear and use to fight and hunt and cure and heal and eradicate this fucking covid19 virus. I approve the usage . Good luck mr malone.
You can still donate to the Covid19 Solidarity Response Fund, and watch the archived performance below.
