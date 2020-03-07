Post Malone Wants Everyone To Chill Out Because He’s Feeling Fantastic & Not On Drugs

Is Post Malone okay or do we need to be worried? Apparently some people on the internet have been wondering, and the singer addressed the rumors on Friday.
Post felt the need to explain himself after a compilation video that shows him doing strange things on stage surfaced, and many people speculated he was doing drugs and might be in need of help.
Speaking from the stage of the FedExForum in Memphis, TN, Malone said, “I'm not on drugs. "I feel the best I've ever fucking felt in my life. And that's why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit. But for anybody that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I'm not doing drugs."
post malone is okay!! he addressed the rumors at tonight’s show.. he’s living his best life 🖤 pic.twitter.com/cLlBrR5qvY— elaina ⊬ 55 (@odetosweetener) March 7, 2020
The concerning video has been making the rounds on social media with fans sharing it alongside expressions of concern.
“HE IS NOT OKAY. HE NEEDS HELP!” wrote one fan, tweeting a video of Malone acting strangely onstage.
HE IS NOT OKAY. HE NEEDS HELP!— Livi ♡ 5SOS (@livilove5sos) March 7, 2020
I don’t want to loose him. I don’t care if you are a fan of him or not, but he is fucking not ok! #PostMalone pic.twitter.com/wHgjqWllQa
Another posted, “I don’t care if you’re a fan or not, Post Malone needs help.”
idc if you’re a fan or not, post malone needs help. he’s clearly suffering with some sort of addiction, breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/0oEDyJcNkr— (brielle)✨ (@1amha1sey) March 6, 2020
"This has been one of the most fun tours we’ve been on," Adam captioned a video of the new Post clip. "No one does drugs, no one is going nuts, everything is all good. He legit blew his nose during the space ghost Bigfoot video, which there’s like 40 Minutes more footage of. We just pass the time by making funny videos. The stage is made of grates, so you can see the light shine up, he caught his foot, and played it off. Then he always makes those faces during 'Rockstar' has done it for the last 100 shows."
You heard it from Post, he says he’s fine — in fact, he’s awesome right now.
