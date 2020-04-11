Dead To Me Is Coming Back With Season 2 To Tie Up All The Loose Ends & Plot Twists

Warning: spoilers for season 1 of Dead to Me on Netflix ahead.
Netflix’s Dead to Me features so many of our favorite things that we obviously binged the entire season last year. Murder plot? Check. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in a comedy? Check. A sad/funny female buddy comedy with a dollop of suspense? It’s all there, and now more than ever, we need more Dead to Me.
Season 1 ends with a serious cliffhanger. After finding out that Judy (Cardellini) was responsible for her husband's death, Jen (Applegate) is found standing over the body of Steve (James Marsden) — aka Judy's ex-fiancé — with a gun in hand. Yikes.
Good news: you don’t have long to wait to find out what’s next. Netflix dropped a teaser for the new season, which premieres May 8, and it looks like lots of loose ends are about to be tied up. Jen and Judy are back, obviously.
The trailer opens with palm trees and Judy saying, “I just want things to go back to before...before everything happened.” Then we cut to her Mustang swerving back and forth on that fateful road.
We then see Jen shooting Steve, and Judy arriving looking horrified. Jen tells her, “No one can ever know what happened.”
The two are then sitting in a diner booth, where Judy says, “We have to stay focused on the positive.”
Jen replies, with all the anger and intensity we’ve come to expect from her character, “How the fuck can you be positive right now? We are not in Snow White, we are in Scarface.”
Judy deadpans, “Well, I’ve never seen that.” Jen replies, “Neither have I, no girls have,” all while waving a can of Reddi-wip for emphasis.
Show creator Liz Feldman told Entertainment Weekly, "What I will say is that [season 2] will be about the further exploration of this friendship...between these two women. In the most basic way, the score has been evened. What I wanted to do was create a situation where they're forced together, and they need each other now in some ways more than they did at the beginning of season 1."
Since the two are literally even Steven now, season 2 is looking like an even wilder ride. Watch the teaser below.
