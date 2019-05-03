It's not that simple since it takes more than some new information to forgive someone who murdered your husband. But, Jen does appear to defend Judy (she tells Steve "Judy would have stopped") and later calls Judy, as the one person she can trust, to help her deal with Steve's body. Jen also has a few reasons to find that forgiveness for one-time BFF. Judy feels like a part of Jen’s family; Jen’s youngest son, Henry, tells her that he misses Judy; and Jen and Judy are each other's only real friends. Judy also came clean about Ted, showed extreme remorse, and emptied her bank account to give Jen over $500,000 to help with her financial problems, many of which are caused by the grief she felt after losing her husband (and, you know, finding out her best friend is the killer). Jen also killed Judy's version of Ted (remember Ted was a cheater and a liar) when she killed Judy's callous, lying ex, Steve, so in a way, they might actually be kind of... even?