In episode 3, viewers see that Ted was chatting with a video game user named Bambi89. She sent him graphic messages, which led Jen to believe her husband had been cheating on her. After tracking Bambi down at her waitressing job, Jen learned that Bambi was a singer/songwriter who was working with Ted on an album and had been dating him for a year and a half. Ted lied and told Bambi his wife (that would be Jen) died of breast cancer. The gall. He used the story of being a supposed widowed father to gain sympathy points from Bambi.