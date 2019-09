So, if you've come here hoping to find out who plays Ted in some surprise Dead To Me cameo, you're outta luck. After all, the show's not actually about Ted (though as we soon learn, the Dead To Me character certainly thought the world revolved around him). The only way viewers can piece together a picture of Jen's husband (at least in season 1) is by paying attention to the clues and hints the writers dropped along the way. Clues like...