After meeting at a grief support group, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) become fast friends as they help each other through the most difficult periods of their lives. But Judy's hiding a shocking secret, Jen is trying to get past the death of her husband, and the characters must cope with plenty of curveballs as they attempt to rebuild their lives. Along the way, Dead To Me accumulates a cast of characters that include familiar faces and a few new ones, all helping to build out the final twist at the end of season 1.