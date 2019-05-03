Nothing brings two people closer together than a shared experience like grief — which is how the two women at the heart of Netflix's newest dark comedy (but really dramedy), Dead to Me, meet and bond intensely over a period of just a few weeks.
After meeting at a grief support group, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) become fast friends as they help each other through the most difficult periods of their lives. But Judy's hiding a shocking secret, Jen is trying to get past the death of her husband, and the characters must cope with plenty of curveballs as they attempt to rebuild their lives. Along the way, Dead To Me accumulates a cast of characters that include familiar faces and a few new ones, all helping to build out the final twist at the end of season 1.
The series comes from 2 Broke Girls writer Liz Feldman (who also created the short-lived Ellen DeGeneres-produced comedy One Big Happy), and while Netflix is advertising the series as a black comedy, it's more of a dramedy than anything else, mixing poignant revelations about loss with elements from many different genres (thriller, mystery, family drama) with dark humor.
Read on to meet the characters and find out where you've seen the cast before.