Wait, Did Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Break Up?

Apparently Timothée Chalamet is single and now everyone wants to know: what happened to that relationship with Lily-Rose Depp we were obsessing over for all of 2019?
Us Weekly cites an interview with Chalamet in the May issue of British Vogue, where Chamalet notes he is single, and says their sources confirm the couple called it quits after a reported year of dating. Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for both Chalamet and Depp for comment.
The couple met on the set of the Netflix drama The King, which starred Chalamet as King Henry V and Depp as his wife, Catherine.
Chalamet and Depp have been spotted looking pretty cozy together off-screen over the past year-plus. In October 2018, they were photographed kissing while on a date in the East Village, as reported by E! News.
The two made their first red carpet appearance together at the Venice Film Festival last September, which is the closest we got to a confirmation they were even a thing. They were seen making out aboard a yacht in Capri, Italy, just a few days later, which is the last time they were photographed together.
Whatever their status is, it’s clear the stars have nothing but respect for each other professionally. Back in October, Depp described Chalamet as “incredible” and “so, so great” at his job during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“It's always exciting to work with somebody who you know has given themselves so wholeheartedly to their role and is so invested,” she told ET. “It can be nerve-wracking to work with people whose talent you admire so much, but hopefully it can only make things better.”
