If You Thought The Handmaid’s Tale Was Elisabeth Moss’s Scariest Role, Wait Until You See Her Next Movie

At one point, Shirley is pushing eggs off the edge of a table, one by one, letting them crack on the floor of the dining room. Her husband approaches slowly, brandishing a knife and says, “I feel like we’re in the Scottish play” as he holds the knife to her throat. That’s some heavy Macbeth reference. Many actors refer to the Bard’s greatest play as “the Scottish play,” as uttering the name out loud in a theater is believed to be bad luck, due to rumors that a coven of witches cursed the play after Shakespeare used real incantations. It could mean the marriage is cursed, it could mean Shirley’s latest novel is cursed, or maybe the film itself is cursed. Who knows?