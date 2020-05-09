If You Thought The Handmaid’s Tale Was Elisabeth Moss’s Scariest Role, Wait Until You See Her Next Movie

That certainly sets the tone. Next we see a young couple, Rose and Fred (played by Odessa Young and Logan Lerman), who have been invited by Shirley’s philandering husband (or is he?) to stay for a few days at their palatial, and spooky, home. They’re told that “Shirley has these bouts” and we see Moss as Shirley lying in bed, smoking, tossing about, and maybe crying.