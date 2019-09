It seems that Jackson regretted sharing her witchy practices with the world; she reportedly said later in life that she was tired of all the witchcraft talk, and would fly away from it if she really had a broom. Though she often joked about her powers, and being free of the circulating rumors about them, it seems that she privately, she was quite serious about her practice Ruth Franklin, says the famous horror writer boasted “a vast library of historical volumes related to witchcraft and to the occult,” and she was known to read Tarot cards for her friends. “She saw it as a way of channelling female power,” Franklin said in a podcast