The 12 Spookiest Places In The U.S. & Their Equally Spooky Ghosts

Just about every city and small town in the U.S. has a haunting to call its own. There are even haunted houses you can rent for a very spooky weekend trip. Of course, not all spooky places are created equal. For every former-sanatorium-turned-exploitative-tourist-trap, there's a lesser-known historical home with a majorly creepy backstory.
With that in mind, we set out to find places in America with stories that match their scary reputation — and then some. These spots and their haunting pasts did not disappoint. From wine-stealing colonial ghosts to a hurricane-predicting spirit, these stories are best read on a dark and stormy night (hopefully with friends or a teddy bear nearby).
Click through to discover 12 of the nation's greatest ghost stories. Happy Halloween!
Welcome to Death Week. This week, we'll attempt to unpack our feelings, fears, and hang-ups about death, dying, and mourning. We’ll do our best to leave no gravestone unturned.