Ah, Hollywood. A place where the Botox flows like milk and honey, and you can't get a callback if you're an actress over 40. It's no secret that the city has an ageism problem and it's one singer St. Vincent is ready to bite back at.
While the second single off her album is the perfect juxtaposition to her hit "New York", it's the just-launched music video that caught our attention. "Los Ageless" takes L.A.'s impossible beauty standards and roasts them to the fullest degree — echoing the sentiment that if you're going to survive in L.A., you better do it without developing a single stress line on your face.
The video, directed by Willo Perron, features Annie Clark cycling through L.A.'s most stereotypical spots — a yoga studio, a nail salon, and a plastic surgeon's chair. While her skin is tugged away from her face, her feet become engulfed in a green ooze, and her body is bent out of shape, you begin to get the picture. If you don't, she sends "No" through a paper shredder about 100 times just to make it clear.
As the video plays, Clark sings: "The last days of the sunset superstars/ Girls in cages playing their guitars/ But how can I leave?/ I just follow the hood of my car/ In Los Ageless, the waves they never break/ They build and/ build until you don't have no escape/ But how can I leave?"
Despite sitting as stiff as a doll, Clark manages to strum away at her guitar — defying the inherent pressure to stay young forever, especially for a musician on the continuous come-up. We know, we know, you probably wanted to hear more intimate details about her relationship with Cara Delevingne — but we like this better.
