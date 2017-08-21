St. Vincent's next album, her first in more than three years, will be released this fall. And while we don't know what the album title is yet — Annie Clark is keeping that detail under wraps — we do know that it will feature a surprising guest star providing vocals for one of the tracks.
Cara Delevingne sings on St. Vincent's new song "Pills," under the alias Kid Monkey, The New Yorker reported in a feature on Clark. The model's full line is "Pills to grow, pills to shrink, pills, pills, pills and a good stiff drink / pills to fuck, pills to eat, pills, pills, pills down the kitchen sink," according to the magazine.
Advertisement
Clark described "Pills" as being about her struggle with mental health issues in the New Yorker interview.
"I was trying to hold on," Clark told the magazine. "I didn't have coping mechanisms for tremendous anxiety and depression. I was trying to get through pharmaceutically."
It's not just that song that has an uncomfortable subject matter, either. Clark told The New Yorker that the new album is "all about sex and drugs and sadness."
Does some of that sadness include her breakup with Delevingne? An interview Clark recently did with The Guardian suggests that it might.
"I can only write about my life, and that — dating Cara — was a big part of my life," Clark told The Guardian.
Still, Clark stressed to The New Yorker that not all of her songs are autobiographical. So we shouldn't read too much into the lyrics and her own life.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement