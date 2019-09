The video, d irected by Willo Perron , features Annie Clark cycling through L.A.'s most stereotypical spots — a yoga studio, a nail salon, and a plastic surgeon's chair. While her skin is tugged away from her face, her feet become engulfed in a green ooze, and her body is bent out of shape, you begin to get the picture. If you don't, she sends "No" through a paper shredder about 100 times just to make it clear.