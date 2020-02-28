Yes, this week's column will be full of songs about breakups and realizations we have when relationships are over, thanks for asking. Toronto's Alannah Kavanagh slid into my inbox with a song about the kind of longing for closure, rekindling, and recapturing that feeling you had in a relationship that is as raw as they come, but paired with a dreamy, shoegaze inspired guitar to take the edge off. This song is the id of anyone who isn't quite over a breakup — hey, you'll get there soon.