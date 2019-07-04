Splish Splash, Here Are All The Songs You Need To Soundtrack Your Pool Party

Celebrating this poolside this summer is making the choice to live your best life (or to skip the beach with all its messy sand). But your life can't be it's very best without a soundtrack — so we've pulled together some of the best songs that make us thinking of dipping our toes into the calm blue waters and then splashing into them cannonball style to make a big, wet wave.
If you're hanging poolside over Fourth of July weekend, you've probably already got your swimwear picked out and your SPF on lock. The last thing you need to nail down is a playlist for the party. We're here to help!
Make a splash with hits from Lizzo, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Mac Miller, and, of course, you've gotta give the old classic "Wipeout" one spin. Summer is hot, but these bops are hotter. There's only one way to cool down: jump in the pool.