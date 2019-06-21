Going To The Beach This Summer? Take These Songs With You.

Beach season is in full effect and while you've probably found the perfect suit for you and stocked up on SPF, have you the perfect sunny day playlist? No? Don't fret, we've got you covered. Whether you're heading to the famous coastal stretches of California or Florida, laying on a picturesque Caribbean stretch of sand, jet setting to a gorgeous European beach, or just spending a weekend at your local lake, these songs will keep you cool while you hang out in the heat.
The fine art of making a beach playlist shouldn't be underestimated. It has to be chill with a certain beach-y vibe that relaxes and evokes a sense of sand and water and happiness. It's gotta go with your beach read (meaning, it should be light) and it must make your toes wiggle with joy (so song of summer-adjacent bops need apply).
Ahead is a roundup of some stone cold beach classics and some new gems that belong on your playlist. From the Beach Boys to Lana Del Rey to Solange, there's something that will make everyone's beach day the relaxing, golden time it should be. And don't forget to pack extra towels.