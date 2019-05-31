2019's Songs Of The Summer Will Bring Some Much-Needed Fire To Your Playlist

Brace yourself for a heat wave and some bops: The summer of 2019 is upon us, and the jams are already thick. We don't know which track will take the Song of the Summer title just yet, but the ones in contention are some of the best ever.
It's been a pretty great year for music already, with major album drops from Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Maren Morris, Khalid, Diplo, BTS, and Tyler, the Creator. And that's just the first half of 2019 — we know new music is still expected this year from Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Ellie Golding, Halsey, and more. If even half those people give us a summer drop, the whole season will be full of the sounds of some of the best women musicians working right now.
So what's going on your backyard BBQ, hot summer in the city, chilling at the shore, laying out, and eating up the sunshine playlists? We have some suggestions to keep it tight. And at least one of them will end up with the crowning title of the Song of the Summer for 2019.