What's on your summer soundtrack? Because the bangers of 2019 have been coming in thick and fast, and the race for Song Of The Summer is officially on. Ready your playlists and turn the volume up loud.
The year has been good to us so far. Glastonbury festival did well to mark the midpoint of 2019 with an explosive, history-making set from king Stormzy who has promised that a follow-up to his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer is on the way. Mabel's long-awaited debut album is due to arrive at the beginning of August, so you can expect a few chart-climbing songs there and with hits from the other side of the Atlantic (Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Halsey should absolutely be on your radar already), the summer of big tunes is well and truly under way.
So what's going on your backyard BBQ, hot summer in the city, chilling at the shore, lying about and eating up the sunshine playlists? We have some suggestions to keep it tight. And at least one of them will end up with the crowning title of Song of the Summer 2019.