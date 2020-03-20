Even Though Coachella Is Cancelled, There Are So Many Concerts You Can Stream

While it's not safe to leave your home during the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of musicians are taking the opportunity to bring their music — and some information about staying safe and helping those in need — to you.
Many of them, like Jewel and Hozier, aim to bring awareness and raise funds for charity. Others, like Mandy Moore and Katherine McPhee, are teaming up with their partners to support new albums and entertain the masses the best way they can in the time of social distancing.
Click through to see which musicians are going live to hang out in your living room, on your phone, and spend some time with your friends...from afar.