Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Wes Reeve "Don't Worry"
Reeve is on a very ambitious journey in 2020, to release one new song per week. This one is a highlight, written during her self-quarantine as a little spot of encouragement to herself when she was feeling uncreative and stuck in fatigue. It's a jaunty ditty that will make you tap a toe and push yourself right out of a funk.
LADAMA "Nobreza"
If you think a song in Portuguese about the struggle of the working class in Brazil sounds like a dirge, guess again. It's a straight up bop that will lift your sports and make them soar. LADAMA is a Pan-American supergroup of women musicians from all over who are about bringing an uplifting message to people. The joy in this song will bowl you over!
Get all our recommendations. Listen to the full New Music To Know in 2020 playlist on Spotify:
Cailin Russo "It's Cool"
Irony is back and Russo is the master of the medium. No one likes getting dumped and this song hits on the crux of that feeling that you know it's over. That doesn't mean you won't make another bad decision, but you're done and dusted.
Chappell Roan "Love Me Anyway"
If you were in need of a dreamy love song, this is what you came for. Even if you don't need a love song, this track will put a smile on your face. There's something so charming about Roan's high-pitched voice and the deftly layered vocals on the chorus. It's like a warm pop music blanket that will make you feel the warmth we all need a little bit of.
Zoë Nutt "Happy"
It's gotten really easy to decide who matters as self-quarantine drags on. You know from their Insta stories, their texts, and their requests for a Zoom happy hour to chat who cares and who brings you happiness. That's what Nutt is singing about. Find your happy.
