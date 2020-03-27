New Music To Know This Week: Zelma Stone Is In Dreamland, Rileyy Lanez Is Out Of Patience & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Zelma Stone "Dreamland"
The dreamy, slow-paced vibe of this song from San Francisco's Stone matches my work from home aesthetic so perfectly. I love her lilting voice, which soars on the chorus and the slow, shuffling drumbeat that's holding the whole production together. Goodbye, if you need me you can find me in dreamland.
Jenevieve "Baby Powder"
Miami knows how to make a flow and even if Jenevieve is calling L.A. home now, I can hear the tropical influence all over this gorgeous track. It's about keeping it smooth, emotionally, and uses those self-care terms that build my lexicon these days.
Maya Killtron "Fired Up"
Let's kick things into overdrive, shall we? If you were looking for a powerful groove to start the dance party in your house, you just found it. There are heavy Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam vibes in this track by Killtron who is, make no mistake about it, an epic badass.
pineappleCITI "Recognize"
Need an anthem that manifests the best in your life? Look no further. pineappleCITI details her return after a debilitating car accident in 2016 in this video and track, showcasing the can-do attitude that got her back in the game. That's how you turn an L into a lesson.
Rileyy Lanez "Left 4 Me"
Ever reached that point in a relationship where you just want to yell "what do you want from me" at the other person? Communication: it's everything. Lanez gets that and lets it all out as she unloads in this song and turns the spotlight back on herself. It's a masterclass in releasing hurt.
