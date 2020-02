High Fidelity Shows How Difficult It Is To Cancel Your Faves

Should you stream the music of or buy tickets to see performers whose behavior goes against your moral code? Probably not. Do you have the time to research every musician and see what their history is? You should probably be making it, if you care about taking a stand. For me, I can’t listen to Bowie anymore — it makes me cringe, even though he spent far more of his life being an upstanding old married guy than another kind of rock star. But I don’t cringe in quite the same way when I hear songs from Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Iggy Pop, or any of the other ‘60s and ‘70s guys who were allegedly doing the same thing (and some much more out in the open). I think it’s because my expectations for them are lower. I don’t feel as personally invested so it’s a big meh. But once you hear the details of what people say Michael Jackson Jimmy Page , or Ryan Adams did it’s hard to ignore them — or to listen to their music in the same way again.