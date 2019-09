Quincy Jones' Upcoming Netflix Documentary Is Dripping With Star Power

Lady Gaga feels pressured just by being in his presence. He poses with a pope and Nelson Mandela. He fist bumps Willie Nelson. Tony Bennett remarks that it’s a “great treat” just to see him. Jones checks in with Paul McCartney while embracing him on a couch. Dr. Dre calls Jones his “ultimate mentor and inspiration,” which simply makes Jones feel “old.” Pulitzer winner Kendrick Lamar remarks that the octogenarian inspires him because he was the first to combine hip-hop and jazz. Will Smith says that The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air came to be after Jones called to pitch Smith’s “future” to him. There’s a clip of Oprah gushing about how Jones discovered her. Lionel Richie warns others not to attempt the same things Jones has done because “you’ll get your ass killed.” Barack Obama says that Jones walks through doors before anyone else. John Legend and Snoop Dogg beam in his presence.