Zoë Kravitz Stars As A Heartbroken Music-Lover In High Fidelity TV Series

The first thing you'll notice about Hulu's High Fidelity TV series adaptation is that Zoë Kravitz is not John Cusack, star of the 2000 movie based on the 1995 Nick Hornby novel. However, she's the perfect female lead for this previously male-dominated story. In the first teaser for the TV show , we see Kravitz star as Rob, a record store owner in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. In the ten-episode season, Rob recounts her string of failed past relationships through the music and other pop culture that defined them, all while mourning the loss of one, big heartbreak.