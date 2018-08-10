The Power Of BlacKkKlansman Is In Black Beauty

In an early scene, Officer Stallworth is sent to surveil a talk being hosted by the University of Colorado’s Black Student Union where Black Panther leader Kwame Ture (Corey Hawkins) would be speaking. As Kwame addresses the room, close-up shots of their faces take over the screen. Their skin, smooth and melanated, almost glows against the blacked out backdrop. At one point during the scene, Kwame has the room chant: "Black is beautiful." And after BSU president Patrice (Laura Harrier) is accosted by the police, she decides that she’d like to spend the rest of the night dancing with her peers and Stallworth in a scene that was extended to give fantastical music video vibes. Soft and choreographed, Black bodies moving in unison had a soothing effect. If you ever questioned the capacity of Black people to be muses, Lee made a convincing case with his latest film.