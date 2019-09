At one point, Stallworth found himself in a very tense position. Duke and Stallworth had been communicated via phone regularly by then. Then, Duke came to Colorado Springs, and Stallworth was assigned to be his bodyguard during one public appearance. “Here I was talking to David Duke, the Grand Wizard, on the phone; I was talking to Fred Wilkins, the Lakewood fireman who was the Colorado Grand Dragon or state leader on the phone; and I was talking to the local organizer who was a soldier at Fort Carson on the phone, and all of them were in the same room when I introduced myself to David Duke. And none of these three idiots recognized the fact that I was the voice of who they were talking to on the phone,” Stallworth told The Daily Beast.