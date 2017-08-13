Story from News

Heather Heyer Died Because Of An Act Of Domestic Terrorism In Charlottesville

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Steve Helber/AP Images.
Domestic terrorism: that's how Heather Heyer, 32, lost her life on Saturday as she counterprotested against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA. Heyer was identified when Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer appeared on Meet the Press on Sunday morning.
She was killed when James Alex Fields, Jr. plowed his car into a group of protestors. We'll never know exactly what went through his mind when he decided to commit this heinous act, but naming his crime as both vehicular homicide and domestic terrorism gives it the full weight it deserves.
Heather Heyer was a legal assistant for Miller Law Group, a local law firm in Charlottesville. Friends described her as "fun-loving," according to USA Today, with one friend telling them "she always stands up for what she believes in." A Gofundme has been set up to "give to her family anything they may need" and has raised over $100,000.
Heather's mother told HuffPost that her daughter "was not about hate, Heather was about stopping hatred. Heather was about bringing an end to injustice. I don’t want her death to be a focus for more hatred, I want her death to be a rallying cry for justice and equality and fairness and compassion.”
This morning, National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster also appeared on Meet the Press and explained that terrorism is the use of "violence to incite terror and fear", saying that "of course" this weekend's attack on Heather and other counterprotesters was domestic terrorism. President Trump has so far declined to disavow the white supremacist groups that incited the violence, saying that he condemns the "hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, many sides." The White House later clarified his statement, saying that the President's condemnation "of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazis, and all extremist groups."
Tributes poured into Twitter to remember Heather and to encourage us to remember her as a hero.
