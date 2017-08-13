Heather Heyer Died Because Of An Act Of Domestic Terrorism In Charlottesville

Like the men who died defending the young woman wearing a head scarf in Portland, Heather Heyer died today a hero. May her soul be blessed.— Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 13, 2017
We're all thinking of you tonight. Your fight is our fight and we will keep going until it's won. Love will trump this hate, Heather Heyer. pic.twitter.com/JVXCIgp77O— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) August 13, 2017
Her name was #HeatherHeyer. She was murdered by a Nazi terrorist while protesting his hatred. A martyr for the cause. Remember her name. pic.twitter.com/646RI74MMn— Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) August 13, 2017
When we say racism kills, we mean it kills. #HeatherHeyer is on a continuum of minorities & white allies killed by racists since U.S. began— Pia Wilson ✍? ?❄️ (@pwilson720) August 13, 2017
This is #HeatherHeyer.— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) August 13, 2017
Her final FB post: "If you're not outraged, you're not paying attention."
You paying attention yet?#Charlotteville pic.twitter.com/5wehE9YjcW