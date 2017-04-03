In a clip from the TV show Florida Forum in 1963, we see Baldwin say, “Most of the white Americans I’ve ever encountered, I’m sure they have nothing against negroes. That’s really not the question. The question is really a kind of apathy and ignorance - you don’t know what’s happening on the other side of the wall, because you don’t want to know.” It’s a tough watch, with scenes from history that have been largely left out of America’s mainstream historical narrative, like footage of the beating of Rodney King by the LA Police Department in 1991. You think of the deaths of Sandra Bland, Walter Scott, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray, which have scarred this decade, and - if they weren’t already - become more pronounced when we are taken through the five years in which Medgar Evers, Malcolm X, and Martin Luther King Jr were murdered.