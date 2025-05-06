The Best Looks From The 2025 Met Gala

The first Monday in May is the date fashion lovers have permanently marked on their calendars and ensconced in their minds. Today, it’s here, and, as is to be expected, all eyes are on the 2025 Met Gala.
As is tradition, this year’s soirée is in honour of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which opens to the public on May 10 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, the exhibition explores over 300 years of Black style through the lens of dandyism and the intersection of style, expression, power, and resistance.
In terms of a dress code for the Met Gala, this has all been channelled into the theme “Tailored For You,” with early red carpet predictions forecasting creative takes on menswear and suiting, as well as homages to fashion style setters like André Leon Talley and designers like Patrick Kelly. And with Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams co-chairing the event alongside Anna Wintour (with LeBron James acting as an honorary co-chair), and a host committee full of stylish A-listers — like André 3000, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Audra McDonald, Angel Reese, Tyla, Usher, and Janelle Monáe — this year’s event guaranteed to bring on the fashion like no other.
