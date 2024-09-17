Simone Biles On Her Gold Medal-Worthy Athleta Collab

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
She and the USA Women’s Gymnastics Team took home 10 medals at the Olympic games in Paris this summer. And this week Simone Biles — gymnastics’ G.O.A.T., one of Refinery29’s 2024 Powerhouses, and a member of Athleta’s Power of She Collective — has yet another win under her belt: a new activewear collection with Athleta.
Biles previously collaborated with Athleta Girl in 2021 and 2023, but this marks her first time creating a combined women and girls’ collection for the activewear brand. And as an American icon and Atheta icon, this partnership just makes sense. "The fact that this is multi-generation is super exciting for me,” Biles exclusively told Refinery29 over email. “My last two collections with the brand were for Athleta Girl and I really wanted to create something that my friends and family could wear as well. The pieces are beautiful, timeless and it offers such variety.”
The gymnast revealed she was super hands-on throughout the creative process, starting with the material. “The fabric was the first piece of the puzzle. I loved Athleta’s holiday collection last year; specifically their Shine fabric. I knew I wanted to leverage a version of that. When the team shared the rich navy color, I knew that was it,” Biles said. “From there, it was finding the right balance of performance wear and just everyday pieces and ensuring they fit together as a capsule. I think we nailed it.”
The eight-piece collection ranges between $28 and $199 and includes five womenswear styles, two girl styles, and a puffy belt bag. Whether you’re looking for performance-ready tights (Biles told R29 that the Elation Ultra High Rise Shine 7/8 Legging is one of her favorites) or a new fall jacket (the Sateen Bomber is another Biles must-have), you can update your closet with pieces that are deserving of a gold medal.
Biles is especially excited to wear her collection on the road this fall. “I'll be traveling across the country on the Gold Over America Tour, so this collection is perfect for transitioning from show mode to chill mode. And the navy color is so easy to blend with other pieces in my wardrobe,” Biles told Refinery29.
It’s not just the quality of the products that drew Biles to this partnership. She explained that she teamed up with Athleta because of the brand’s Power of She Collective. The platform serves to celebrate game-changing women and empower Atheta’s community of shoppers through partnerships, grant programs, and advocacy work. “[The] mission really resonates with me and inspires me to continue to expand on the skills I’ve built to become the best athlete, teammate, friend, and person I can be,” Biles said. “Through this journey, I hope to fuel the same drive and inspiration for others by staying active, moving with purpose, and always offering support.”
Cart up Athleta’s Olympian-approved styles now, which will empower, inspire, and motivate you to take on the world, like Biles herself, every time you wear them.
