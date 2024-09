Simone Biles On Her Gold Medal-Worthy Athleta Collab

The gymnast revealed she was super hands-on throughout the creative process, starting with the material. “The fabric was the first piece of the puzzle. I loved Athleta’s holiday collection last year; specifically their Shine fabric. I knew I wanted to leverage a version of that. When the team shared the rich navy color, I knew that was it,” Biles said. “From there, it was finding the right balance of performance wear and just everyday pieces and ensuring they fit together as a capsule. I think we nailed it.”The eight-piece collection ranges between $28 and $199 and includes five womenswear styles, two girl styles, and a puffy belt bag . Whether you’re looking for performance-ready tights (Biles told R29 that the Elation Ultra High Rise Shine 7/8 Legging is one of her favorites) or a new fall jacket (the Sateen Bomber is another Biles must-have), you can update your closet with pieces that are deserving of a gold medal.Biles is especially excited to wear her collection on the road this fall. “I'll be traveling across the country on the Gold Over America Tour, so this collection is perfect for transitioning from show mode to chill mode. And the navy color is so easy to blend with other pieces in my wardrobe,” Biles told Refinery29.