Lana Del Rey Defends Calling Out Ariana Grande, Cardi B: “Don’t Ever Call Me Racist”

I like Lana & love her music but she could’ve said that first part without bringing the other women down. Thank u next & Say So weren’t about the topics she said. Even though some number 1s are about those things, it was still an unnecessary. It’s the industry not them.— Patton (@CorshaPatton) May 21, 2020
think Lana’s post would have been fine if she hadn’t compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she’s been treated worse by the media when that’s observably untrue— shon faye. (@shonfaye) May 21, 2020
Lana blatantly ignoring the criticism Beyoncé, Nicki, and other black women have received (and continue to) for being confident in their sexuality doesn’t sit right with me. Commercial success hasn’t made them exempt from misogynistic attacks masked as constructive criticism.— C (@BOYCOTTCAMILLE) May 21, 2020