Is There Drama Between Lana Del Rey & Camila Cabello Over An Instagram Post?

Another celeb beef is brewing. At least that’s what fans think after Lana Del Rey’s recent comment on Camila Cabello’s new music teasers.
“What do I know about love?” Cabello captioned a video that’s part of the promotion for her latest project, titled “Romance.” In the monologue, Cabello talks about how she’s “learned a lot” about love in her 20s and shares that she now wants her “life to be a work of art.”
Less than a day later, Del Rey commented “what the hell?” on the post, which many took as criticism for Cabello. The comment has garnered more than 58,000 likes and 3,500 replies, with many citing that the video is eerily similar to the opening of Del Rey’s “Ride.”
Del Rey didn’t expand on her comment, and has yet to make any more on the teasers, so it’s hard to say with certainty that she was calling out Cabello. This especially when Del Rey recently mentioned that the two went out for coffee and called Cabello “so sweet.” Nonetheless, Del Rey’s fans are not pleased.
“EWWWW THIS IS A TOTAL RIP OFF OF LANA,” one user commented on Cabello’s post, while another wrote, “Yoooo this the dollar tree version of Lanas ride monologue.”
Meanwhile, Del Rey might not be the only person to shade Cabello’s ancient Roman-inspired visuals. Some took a now-deleted tweet by Halsey to be a hit at Cabello.
“Ohhhh so it’s just hopeless fountain kingdom but not. Okaaay,” the original tweet read. Later, Halsey clarified that the tweet was an old draft sent out “by accident.”
Halsey tweets and deletes a post that fans accuse as shade toward Camila Cabello’s new #CC2 album visuals:— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 2, 2019
“ohhhh so it’s just hopeless fountain kingdom but not. okaaay.” pic.twitter.com/IJx9yTo3f2
“[J]ust posted a 2 year old draft by accident. pls forgive me I’m getting too old for technology,” she tweeted. Umm, okay. Sure.
The first installment of “Romance” is set to drop on September 5, so we’ll just have to wait and see if this project inspires any additional comments.
