Halsey Just Rocked Rainbow Hair Like You've Never Seen Before

Thatiana Diaz
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images.
As an artist, there are several ways to celebrate new music on the horizon, like setting off on an extended vacation or posting teasers on Instagram to keep fans on their toes — but if we're taking notes from Taylor Swift and Halsey, it's all about adding some color to your hair.
Swift actually gave her pink and blue ends a night off for the MTV VMAs, but in their absence, Halsey decided to do rainbow hair like she's never done before. Just a few weeks after debuting rainbow bangs, the Without Me singer painted her roots rainbow this time around, with a little help from hairstylist Florido. "She loves to change it up all the time," he says of his client's inspiration. "I showed up this morning and she was adding the [rainbow] part in herself. It's always a collaborative thing when it comes to her."
In true Halsey fashion, the artist and Florido cooked up something that was particularly out of the ordinary. "This time, since it's the VMAs, we decided, 'Let's go all out and do something we haven't seen,'" Florido says. "So we decided to let the part really stand out and keep the rest of her hair chic and classic.”
Florido couldn't confirm what he and Halsey actually used to create the look, but he did share one must-have for getting the bright part to stick: lots and lots of Dove Style+Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray, which worked to lock the color in and add shine.
Taylor Swift was one well-documented fan of the rainbow touch — and so was everyone else on the internet. "I now need rainbow hair thanks for the inspiration," wrote one fan, while another tweeted, "Halsey’s rainbow roots are life changing." Life-changing, indeed.
