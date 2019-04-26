Taylor Swift Went Blue In Her "Me!" Video — & Fans Are Freaking Out

Friday is our favorite day of the week for obvious reasons, but this week, there was even more than just the start of the weekend to look forward to: Taylor Swift finally dropped her highly-anticipated music video for "Me!" (featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco), but not without giving fans a ton of cryptic clues leading up to its release.
Swift's hair, which she strategically dyed hot pink ahead of her promotional campaign, was one of the first indicators that a candy-colored video would drop. The pink hair was different for Swift, who we've only ever seen with variations of blonde, but symbolic of a colorful new era for the singer — especially when it was followed by post after post of pastel imagery on her Instagram feed, colorful outfits, and even confetti-strewn nails.
That all led to even more surprises from Swift in the music video, where danced around in each scene with a different look: a deep-side parted bun, a cotton-candy pink bob with bangs, long Old Hollywood waves. And, at the very end, she traded her hot-pink tips for vibrant blue. Fans immediately declared her turquoise hair a look on Twitter.
What about the blue hair?? A LOOK #TaylorSwiftTONIGHT #MeOutNow #TaylorSwiftME @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/220gWqONa9— Shannon🦋 (@ShannonSwiftie) April 26, 2019
You really snapped with the blue hair @taylorswift13 #TaylorSwiftTONIGHT #MeOutNow pic.twitter.com/RiCZQ5tDkt— 😶 (@ldidsomthingbad) April 26, 2019
Swift's look also convinced some of her supporters to go blue, too:
I can already see the next tour. Half the Swifties will have blue hair and the other half will have pink hair. @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #MEOutNOW— ✨💕🦋 prescilla 🦋💕✨ (@iStanTS13) April 26, 2019
Taylor Swift has blue hair at the end of the Me video which means I’m going to have blue hair soon— KP (@kellpage) April 26, 2019
Though Swift currently seems to be committed to the year's hot-pink hair trend, it's safe to say that during this color-saturated new era, anything goes for the singer. We're confident more color — and more music — is on the way.
