Taylor Swift's New Single Is A Collab With Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie

Don't panic: After weeks of theories and speculation, that big Taylor Swift news is finally here, and it is awesome.
According to Swift's new interview with ABC's Robin Roberts, the "Blank Space" singer is collaborating with a beloved artist. Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco will be alongside Swift for "ME!," the first single off Swift's upcoming seventh album.
This is a pretty big deal for Swift. Though the singer has routinely played with genre since her country days, she hasn't quite crossed over into pop punk territory.
"'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and celebrating it," Swift said to Roberts.
This collab was actually five years in the making. Back in 2014, Urie shared that he would love to work with Swift.
"T. Swift, honestly from the get-go I was into that girl," Urie told PopCrush. "She’s super talented, really smart songwriter, really fun. She seems like really fun to work with. Either way, it would just be fun."
"Taylor Swift is just a beast in the music world and I mean that in the best way possible," Urie said. "She has this way of controlling a crowd and making it look so easy. I feel like I’m working so hard on stage, she looks like she’s at five percent but somehow giving her all."
As for the title of the song, "ME!" was teased earlier on Thursday with Kelsey Montague's mural in Nashville. The butterfly illustration featured the words "ME!" in the center of the wings, which contained images that fans noted Swift has posted on her Instagram throughout the month.
"So...@kelseymontagueart helped me pull off the best surprise clue reveal today in Nashville!! Thank you to everyone who showed up, I’ve never been more proud of your FBI level detective skills. Next clue: I’ll be joining the magnificent @robinrobertsgma for a chat tonight on ABC live from Nashville," Swift wrote on Instagram Thursday ahead of her big single announcement.
We can't wait to dance to this collaboration — just a few more hours to go!
