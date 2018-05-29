Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Are Already Having Insta-Ready Date Nights

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may technically not be totally official just yet, but they sure have all the makings of a modern love story: Boy and girl meet. One of Boy and Girl's acquaintances spills that the pair is casually dating. Before you know it, Boy and Girl take things to the next level and make everyone envious by posting adorable date-night videos to Instagram Stories.
The brand-new couple, who met on the set of Saturday Night Live back in 2014, celebrated Memorial Day together by roasting marshmallows over a fire pit. Grande shared a short video of their outdoor cuddle session to her Instagram account on Monday night, and though the clip didn't feature faces or words, it looked quite special. After all, you don't just post something in black and white if it's unimportant. That's just Photography 101.
Of course, the filter isn't the only indicator that Grande and Davidson's relationship might be more than just "casual." In the video, Grande's perfectly manicured hand comes awfully close to Davidson's arm, which adorns a few bracelets and a sleeve of tattoos — and, if the burnt (okay, maybe more like charred in Grande's case) mallows are any indication, they were probably more focused on each other than crafting Martha Stewart-level s'mores.
Overall, everything about this situation is adorable, which is great for the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer who recently went through a sticky breakup with ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Davidson, too, confirmed his split with Cazzie David, whom he dated for about two years. Perhaps the s'mores are a metaphor for piecing their lives back together into something delicious?
This wasn't the first time Grande has dropped a hint that she's sweet on Davidson. On Saturday, she posted a selfie on Instagram with caption, "last night boy, i met u when i was sleeeep you're such a dream to me." Though the singer tweeted the same words last month to tease a potential new track, we have a feeling this time was more about a certain someone than it was about self-promotion, especially since Davidson commented "ummmmm hi" on the photo.
Whether they're just having fun or in the mood for something more serious, it's nice to see Grande and Davidson are enjoying themselves and satisfying their sugar cravings.
