Ariana Grande Is Not A Feminist On SNL



2. "What Will My Scandal Be?": Grande brought it big right out of the box with a musical number in her monologue, titled “What Will My Scandal Be?” The jazz-standard melody catalogued a long list of possible missteps that could be the “grown-up scandal” she needs to show she’s more than just someone who licks a donut she didn’t pay for. “Miley’s had them. Bieber’s had them. I sit by the window and dream, What will my scandal be?" She gets to sing and throw a little shade at celebrity culture, saying she’d always hoped she’d “grow up and make a million people mad at me.”



3. “This Is Not A Feminist Song”: The ladies of SNL are back with another parody music video, this one hoping to create a “gorgeous ode to feminism.” They sing and dance across the beach at Coney Island, working very hard to be inclusive and not to offend anyone by trying to write a song that “captures every woman’s deal.” They eventually come to the conclusion that maybe women singing a song is a feminist song. In their own words, creating a new feminist anthem is “a tough and tricky landmine of a song.”