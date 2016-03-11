Ariana Grande dropped her newest single, “Dangerous Woman” late Thursday night to much fanfare from her devoted. She announced the release after a daylong countdown clock on her website.
Though the site has a link to play the song on Spotify, it’s currently only available for purchase via the iTunes Store or streaming on Apple Music.
Grande previewed the song during the Victoria’s Secret Swimwear Special which aired March 7 on CBS. “Dangerous Woman” features soaring vocals and a driving beat that's more anthemic than the typical Grande song. Fans will see this as a move into more epic pop territory than her previous, younger-sounding music.
BABES, I LOVE YOU! IT'S FINALLY HERE. My new album available for pre-order & single #DangerousWoman is out now !! -> https://t.co/X1TBDlCDds— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 11, 2016
Up until now, Grande has seemed content to be the safe Disney Channel type. Her new album could be a move away from her awkward teen years and into a more adult stardom. The album, also entitled Dangerous Woman is available for pre-order in advance of its May 20 release.
