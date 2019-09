Ariana Grande Is Not A Feminist On SNL

Ariana Grande is the freshest name on the varied list of multi-hyphenates who have shouldered duty as both host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live . It takes a special blend of chops and charisma to do it and do it well. Justin Timberlake is the gold standard. Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, and Britney Spears have tried it. Miley Cyrus pulled it off just last fall in the first episode of the current season.Grande already let the world know via her website what tracks she’s be performing from her new album, Dangerous Woman : “Be Alright” and, of course, “Dangerous Woman.” The album went to number one in 30 countries in less than 24 hours earlier this week, so she's clearly got that part of the gig handled.So, how did the hosting part of the equation play out for Grande on Saturday night? Here are three memorable moments from last night’s SNL:1.: The best moves for a host/musical guest combo are when the SNL writers can use the host’s comedy and musical chops. This sketch about Tidal’s reputation for technical problems does it all the way. Grande plays Chloe, the intern who is called upon fill the gaps when the streaming service goes down. She does amazing renditions of Britney, Shakira, and Rihanna, although we saw some of them on her Jimmy Fallon appearance . She flexes her musical muscles to cover for the '90s divas Celine Dion and Whitney Houston. All jokes aside, Grande’s “I Will Always Love You” sample is a knock-out, dead-on ringer for the original Houston version. The artist she won’t cover? Ariana Grande. “Sorry, not a fan,” the real Grande says in a major meta moment.