Justin Bieber Smashed A Cake Into Hailey Baldwin's Face For Her Birthday

Having a birthday that falls on a major holiday can sometimes be a bit of a letdown — but not if you’re Hailey Baldwin.
The model, who turned 22 on Thanksgiving day, celebrated both events with her (probable) husband Justin Bieber, his family, and some of the couple’s assorted friends. Bieber made sure to keep Baldwin’s day as special as possible by showering her with emotion and PDA (which is old hat for the couple), singing her “Happy Birthday,” and, of course, celebrating the classic first-married-birthday rite of shoving his wife’s face into her birthday cake.
Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, captured the moment on her Instagram story. She muted the sound in favor of the song “I Like Me Better” by Lauv, but her video shows Bieber talking with Baldwin, showing her the cake, then delicately smashing it into her face.
To her credit, Baldwin seemed to be completely unfazed by the act, which indicates that such things may be classic Bieber antics.
Afterward, Bieber brought out another (undamaged, un-smashed) cake and led the party in a round of singing “Happy Birthday” to Baldwin.
“She’s the love of my life, she’s absolutely amazing,” Bieber said after the song.
All told? Looks like it was a pretty solid 22nd birthday/Thanksgiving for Baldwin. Now, if only we could get that cake recipe...
