Justin Bieber Smashed A Cake Into Hailey Baldwin's Face For Her Birthday

The model, who turned 22 on Thanksgiving day, celebrated both events with her ( probable) husband Justin Bieber , his family, and some of the couple’s assorted friends. Bieber made sure to keep Baldwin’s day as special as possible by showering her with emotion and PDA (which is old hat for the couple ), singing her “Happy Birthday,” and, of course, celebrating the classic first-married-birthday rite of shoving his wife’s face into her birthday cake.