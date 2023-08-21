My personal thoughts: I’m always skeptical when someone tells me that there is an alternative way of styling my hair. Considering my texture, I need heat and tension, so I doubted the Steampod, which uses steam to straighten and style. Any kind of humidity or steam on my hair seems like a one-way road to Disasterville. But let me tell you — this tool is a game-changer. It has a comb attachment (!), goes up to 410 degrees (!!), and got my hair smooth in two passes, all without that scorched feeling or frazzled look you can get when working with high heat. My only notes? I wish it was a bit smaller. At around 1.5” inches, this space age-looking mechanism struggled to reach my roots. Learning how to use it takes a moment, too. You have to attach the comb on the outer edge pointing downwards (there are convenient arrows if you’re easily confused like me) or else it’ll get stuck. It’s also loud because, you know, it’s steam. At first, the Is this good steam or bad steam? thought sets in for a second, because you feel like you’re breaking all the rules. Usually, seeing steam is a negative thing. If my hair was a little longer, or even if I were wearing my sew-ins, this would be the best and most seamless choice.