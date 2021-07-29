We Now Know What The Sex And The City Kids Look Like All Grown Up

HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, will introduce us to four new central characters — no, not the new fab four, but rather their children, all grown up. It's a lot to take in.
The upcoming new 10-episode series has cast Charlotte’s daughters: Cathy Ang as Lily Goldenblatt and Alexa Swinton as Rose Goldenblatt; Miranda’s son Brady will be played by Niall Cunningham. Cree Cicchino has been cast as Brady’s girlfriend, Luisa.
Twenty-five-year-old Ang got her start in TV, and landed her first big role as the voice of Fei Fei in Netflix's 2020 animated movie-musical Over the Moon. Alexa Swinton is 12, and starred as Paul Giamatti's daughter, Eva, on Showtime's Billions and Maddox in M. Night Shyamalan's latest horror film, Old. Cunningham, 27, will be taking over the role of Brady for Joseph Pupo, who was in elementary school during 2010's Sex and the City 2 movie. Cunningham played Tyler in the CBS comedy Life in Pieces, which ran from 2015-2019. Cicchino, 19, was previously in Nickelodeon's Game Shakers, as well as Mr. Inglesias.
After Charlotte struggled with fertility issues in the original SATC series, she and Harry (Evan Handler) adopted Lily from China in the series finale. However, they were able to conceive Rose during the first SATC film. Miranda had Brady during season 4 of the HBO series, even though she and Steve were an on-and-off again couple. In And Just Like That..., we've already heard rumours that Big and Carrie will be hitting another rough patch (surprise, surprise), but we now also know that we'll be meeting the actual fully-formed humans with thoughts and feelings that were born out of some of Manhattan's most iconic personalities.
In the on-set photos from the reboot, the gang attends an event at the Manhattan School of Music. Lily, Alexa, and Charlotte all wear matching floral dresses — though the rebellious-looking Lily personalises her outfit with a tuxedo shirt and owl hat. In another photo, Carrie, Harry, Anthony (Mario Cantone), Stanford (Willie Garson), Steve (David Eigenberg), and Miranda all wait outside, joined by a very tall Brady and his girlfriend.
A lot will have changed when we next meet the Sex and the City women. Not only will Samantha (Kim Cattrall) be MIA, but Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) will be navigating life in their 50s, a new season of their lives — which for some, means dealing with the joys and struggles of raising young adults.
However, a recent first look at the series reminded us that though times may have changed, the women will still have their enduring friendship to lean on. (And at least when they give the new generation The Sex Talk, they'll certainly have some expertise).