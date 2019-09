Dating Diaries Of A 50-Something Divorcée: How Older Women Talk About Sex & Relationships

Then one day, our children had grown and many more of us were on our own, widowed or divorced. We read in The Economist that worldwide almost 200 million people are now on dating apps looking for love and sex. That’s like the population of Brazil swiping left and right. There had to be something in it. We’d always prided ourselves on being on trend so maybe we’d give it a try. With less oestrogen in our bodies and fed up with years of looking after everyone else, we could afford to be selfish again. Only this time, maybe our demands were a little more straightforward – someone to go to the theatre with or to finally have some cracking good sex. We understood what we wanted and if we didn’t, we knew how to find out. We were less willing to put up with second best. And the newly single men we met were thinking that too. They were spending a lot of time in the gym. They’d bought the Viagra. They also suspected that things had moved on from the marital bed and they had the desire and the interest to find out what they could do about that too.