Dating Diaries Of A 50-Something Divorcée: How Older Women Talk About Sex & Relationships

The talking stopped for most of us somewhere in our late 20s or early 30s as one by one we put on bouffant wedding gowns and paired off. At that point, it felt like a betrayal to discuss intimate details with outsiders. We circled the wagons. There was too much at stake. We had responsibilities, financial and emotional, we had jobs, we had children. That was enough, or so we told ourselves. The sexiest thing your partner could do, we’d say to each other, was take the children to the park and let us sleep in on a Sunday morning. What was there to say to your friends about sex when you could get tips on how your child could ace the 11 plus?