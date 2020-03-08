There's something special about supporting — and getting support — from other women. Whether it's a mentor figure offering career advice on the promotion you've been gunning for or the BFF who always knows what Lizzo lyric to text you when you need a pick-me-up — such encouragement is invaluable.
But it's not just the women in our everyday lives whose words can lift us up. Sometimes, the women we wish we knew IRL have a way of phrasing things to feel like they're speaking directly to us. After all, it's comforting to know that someone like Michelle Obama, Oprah, or any number of successful women have probably also gone through some of the same hurdles as the rest of us.
So, this year, in honor of International Women's Day, we've compiled 17 uplifting quotes from famous women all over the world — from Egyptian feminist writer Nawal El Saadawi to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. These sayings are perfect for your Instagram feed, Pinterest board, group chat, or just to look at when you need a reminder that you’re 100% that bitch.
Go ahead, screenshot to your heart's desire.