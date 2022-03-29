What Southern Black Women Can Teach Us (And The Country) About Ourselves

The young people who benefit from that upbringing eventually become elders in their own right passing on the stories and lessons they received from those before them. They also gain a strategic head start in knowing who they are and tuning out the noise of racism. Let me be clear: individual coping mechanisms do not exclude us from facing systemic injustices. However, we can guard against and cushion ourselves from the daily microaggressions wielded against us. “Given the layered forms of violence present, Black women and girls in the South forged a counter narrative and offered tools and institutions that could provide something different than what white supremacy would. The South and my Southern family offered me armor that I walk through the world with,” Dr. Perry shares. She also recalled the earliest memory of being referred to by a racial slur, which happened up North in Massachusetts. At just six years old, she remembers being mostly unfazed even though she knew the racist epithet used was wrong. Years later when the same happened in high school, Dr. Perry watched as her friends began to cry and she genuinely couldn’t understand why. “This isn’t to downplay the emotional toll it takes but I had been so socialized into understanding that racism was a moral failing on their part. I associate my refusal to internalize white supremacy so much with my Southern roots.”