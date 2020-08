Gloria Steinem Gave Meghan Markle A Bracelet With A Special Message

Adorned on Markle's left wrist was a charm bracelet inscribed with a very meaningful message: “Imagine we are linked, not ranked,” referring to the importance of women not comparing themselves, but, instead, joining together to empower each other. The bracelet retails at $48 via Maiden Nation . In the interview , Steinem says that the phrase, for her, is the “shortest way [she has] ever found to say what [her] goal is.” To this, Markle responded: “It means everything to me on every level. We are linked, not ranked.”