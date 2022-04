Student Debt Is Drowning America, So Why Isn’t It On TV?

Americans talk a lot about money, but we rarely talk about class or generational wealth. Instead, we are all encouraged to imagine ourselves as middle class. Whether we fall “above” or “below” that economic category, we supposedly have the same opportunities to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps to become entrepreneurial millionaires. This distorted economic representation of America is reinforced by what we see on TV, where a disproportionate number of scripted dramas are about the 1% and there exist very few complex, authentic representations of what living in financial precarity ( the reality for a majority of Americans ) can look and feel like. TV shows about the obnoxiously wealthy, such as Succession or Big Little Lies, are seen as giving vital insight into American society and garner prestigious awards that reinforce that social value. Meanwhile, TV series about the working class community, such as On the Block, Vida, or P-Valley, are framed as niche entertainment and more often than not live their series’ runs on the bubble.