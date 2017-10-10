Story from TV Shows

10 Over-The-Top (& Irresistible) Shows About Rich People Problems

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Courtesy of the CW
The Carrington family on the CW’s upcoming drama Dynasty is rich. Like, really rich. So rich that Steven (James Mackay) doesn’t realize when someone snatches a wad of hundred dollar bills from his pocket, and his sister, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), travels in a private jet as casually as you’d get into a car. Their Atlanta mansion is so sprawling it barely fits in the camera frame.
Observing the show’s lavish interiors and couture garments worn as loungewear, I realized that Dynasty satisfies an itch that I barely realized I had: Seeing outrageous displays of wealth on TV. What makes the (fictional) super rich such intriguing figures for me, I wondered? Do I like to watch them scheme, so that I can feel morally superior? Am I fascinated with a life lacking in financial limitations? Or, like a magpie, do I just find shiny objects irresistible?
I’m probably not the only one who has binge-watched Millionaire Matchmaker with a mixture of disgust, fascination, and glee. For more of that feeling, watch these shows about wealthy families.
Read These Stories Next:
The Viral Words You Need To Know
Heartbreaking Movies You Should Never Watch Alone
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood

More from TV

R29 Original Series