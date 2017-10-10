The Carrington family on the CW’s upcoming drama Dynasty is rich. Like, really rich. So rich that Steven (James Mackay) doesn’t realize when someone snatches a wad of hundred dollar bills from his pocket, and his sister, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies), travels in a private jet as casually as you’d get into a car. Their Atlanta mansion is so sprawling it barely fits in the camera frame.
Observing the show’s lavish interiors and couture garments worn as loungewear, I realized that Dynasty satisfies an itch that I barely realized I had: Seeing outrageous displays of wealth on TV. What makes the (fictional) super rich such intriguing figures for me, I wondered? Do I like to watch them scheme, so that I can feel morally superior? Am I fascinated with a life lacking in financial limitations? Or, like a magpie, do I just find shiny objects irresistible?
I’m probably not the only one who has binge-watched Millionaire Matchmaker with a mixture of disgust, fascination, and glee. For more of that feeling, watch these shows about wealthy families.
