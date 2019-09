Observing the show’s lavish interiors and couture garments worn as loungewear, I realised that Dynasty satisfies an itch I barely knew I had: seeing outrageous displays of wealth on TV. What makes the (fictional) super rich such intriguing figures for me, I wondered? Do I like to watch them scheme, so that I can feel morally superior? Am I fascinated with a life lacking in financial limitations ? Or, like a magpie, do I just find shiny objects irresistible?